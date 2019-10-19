Watch the Season Finale of Funke Akindele Bello’s “Aiyetoro Town”

Funke Akindele has wrapped up the first season of “Aiyetoro Town.”

Bellanaija says this about the final episode:

In this episode, all the events of the past season lead to a peak. An unexpected guest storms Shakeera’s hotel with the police as she plans to flee from the country. Mama Chichi’s suspicions rise, triggering chaos between the women of Aiyetoro Town and the strippers, as Papa Chichi goes to the strip club for the third night in a row. An insider attempts to kill the Baale of Aiyetoro town following an instruction form his rival.

Watch the episode below:

