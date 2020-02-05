Watch the Moment Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump’s ‘State of the Union’ Speech

So, another drama is playing out in America: last night, Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of President Trump‘s prepared remarks at the conclusion of his State of the Union address.

It all happened as Trump finished speaking and most lawmakers stood to applaud. But Pelosi stood, took the printed copy of Trump’s speech and tore it in half. She placed the shredded copy in a stack on the dais as Trump made his way to greet members of Congress.

And this has stirred heated conversations all over social media, as expected.

Check out the epic moment below:

