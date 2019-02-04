Watch the First Trailer of The Twilight Zone Reboot Starring Jordan Peele

Last night, CBS debuted the trailer for its upcoming reboot of The Twilight Zone, featuring Jordan Peele as host for the series.

The clip opens with the Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium abruptly shutting down, leaving a single figure in the middle of the field — Peele.

He walks towards an empty door as he asks viewers to “witness an empty space, which then filled with thousands of screaming people, a man both nowhere, and everywhere at the same time, answer our new questions. The unthinkable is the expected. When truth is not the truth, what dimension are you even in?”

The teaser has since stirred reactions on social media, and now everyone can’t wait for the show slated to premiere on CBS’s All Access streaming service on April 1st.