Watch the First Trailer of Showtime’s Wu-Tang Clan’s Docu-Series

ukamaka

Showtime has finally released the official trailer for its upcoming documentary, Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men.

According to Complex, the four-part docuseries provides a new perspective on one of the most iconic groups in the history of hip-hop. It’s directed by Sacha Jenkins, the same man who gave the Wu-Tang Clan‘s first magazine cover back in the ’90s.

And these series will follow Wu-Tang Clan’s humble beginnings in Staten Island to selling out arenas around the world. It includes brand new interviews with all of the living members including Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Method Man, and more. Never-before-seen archival footage and performances will also be included.

Watch below:

