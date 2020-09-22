Watch the Emotional Reunion of BBNaija’s Ozo and His Mum

BBNaija’s Ozo has finally reunited with family and it was emotional to watch the reunion.

The former reality TV star who has been subjected to ridicule from different quarters for the use of his time in the house, especially his pursuit of fellow housemate, Nengi, seems to have the support of family.

In the sweet video which has since gone viral, 27-year-old 0zo and his mother were locked in embrace for a while and the joy each felt could be seen.

Asides from his love for Nengi, another thing Ozomena Joseph Chukwu couldn’t stop doing was talking about his family.

He stated on several occasions that they are a close knit group and it must have felt wonderful to be reunited after 9 weeks away.

The emotional video was posted on Ozo’s Instagtam page and captioned;

“And Ozo meets Mama after the show!!! Family is everything!! Mama made us all tear up.”

See video below.

