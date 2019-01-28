Watch the Clips From Davido’s Sold-Out Show at the O2 Arena in London

Last night, Davido headlined his concert at the prestigious O2 Arena in London, making him the second Nigerian star to shut down the 20,000 capacity venue, after Wizkid.

The singer performed his hit songs to a cheerful audience, and also brought out the likes Popcaan and Mayorkun to join him on stage at the epic event.

And now, everyone is talking about this history-making moment.

See some of the video clips below:

