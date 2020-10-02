Watch the Adorable Video of Little Future Tax Lala Anthony $5

If you mess around where Little Future is, you are sure going to pay and no one better to tell you than Lala Anthony herself.

Ciara and Future’s son is quite the disciplinarian and made sure to tax his aunt, Lala Anthony a whooping sum of $5 for cussing 5 times during a family day out with Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, Lala and their kids.

In the adorable video, Lala Anthony handed over her ‘fine’ to Future and asked him to tell folks why she had to pay him. He went on to say the payment was due because she cussed 5 times and yeah, he wasn’t having none of that.

See the video below.

