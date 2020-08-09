Watch: Steph and Ayesha Curry’s Daughter, Riley, ‘Murders’ Beyonce’s Song

Steph and Ayesha Curry’s first daughter, Riley isn’t playing when it comes to her dancing.

The 7-year-old daughter of Golden State Warriors’ Point Guard dad and chef mom, ate up the choreography to the song, ‘Already’, one of the tracks off Beyonce’s Black is King album.

In the video posted by Ayesha, Riley and her younger sister, Ryan, were on the trunk of the truck where she showed off her killer moves.

Riley stood on the trunk of the truck doing her thing while Ryan sat down like a boss lady, moving her head to the music.

Their mum captioned the video,

“A little Saturday inspiration. My baby girls. They are loving “Black is King””, she wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

