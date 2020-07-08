Watch: See Excerpt from Popular Socialite, Omotola Taiwo’s Interview with BBC Over Botched Plastic Surgery Dr Anu of Med Contour

Popular Lagos socialite, Omotola Taiwo has narrated her ordeal after her botched ‘butt lift’ and liposuction surgery by Dr Anu Adepoju of Med Contour.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Omoh Tee as she is popularly called, revealed that she became suicidal after the surgery left her with injuries, a numb waist, fat necrosis, among many other unpleasant side effects. According to her, her brothers hid the knives and other dangerous objects in the house to prevent self-harm.

She accused Dr. Anu of failed surgery and unlawful practice and noted that she has spent millions in post-surgery treatments, far more than the N1.2 million paid for the liposuction and Brazilian Butt Lift Procedure.

“After the surgery, I started having complications. I started having belly burns, waist burns, waist numb, and after two months I started having fat necrosis.

“Fat necrosis is when liquid fat that has turned into dirt starts coming out. The thing will just come out like boil, e go come burst, start to dey comot the fat.

“Up till now, my waist is still numb. As I stand up like this, my body is not complete. One is bigger than the other.

“The wound wey she inflict on me still dey heal. I still dey go hospital Evey two two days interval. And to dress the wound, sometimes 7,000, sometimes 10, 000 it depends because sometimes I fit open the wound make another fat necrosis don dey beside the wound. Them go need do operation to bring that one out. Sometimes, maybe the wound don catch infection, them go need do swab. I go buy drug, I go buy this one.

Omotola Taiwo said she was shocked by the reactions following her story as people mocked her and wished her dead.

In her own case, Dr Anu insisted that Omohtee refused to follow post-surgery instructions.

“She come hospital come see us for follow up when she get issues. And usually, when you advice patients on wetin to do after surgery and them no follow am because dem feel say dey sabi how to take care of themselves e dey give issues and at the end of the day, them go say na doctor cause am.”

