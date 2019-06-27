[Watch] Rooney Scores Magical Goal from His Own Half

Former England captain Wayne Rooney scored a highlight reel goal with a moon shot blast from his own half of the field to lift DC United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday.

Rooney, 33, hammered a 68-yard strike over the head of Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe and into the back of the net in the 10th minute.

The former Manchester United striker got the ball off a deflected clearance and when he realised Rowe was out of his 18 yard box he launched a first-touch blast that will go down as one of Major League Soccer’s goals of the year.

DC United goalkeeper Bill Hamid posted his seventh shutout of the year while Rowe finished with three saves.

Rooney will be part of the league’s July All-Star exhibition game where he will join Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez.

The MLS All-Stars will face 10-time La Liga champions Atletico at Orlando City’s Exploria Stadium on July 31.

