Watch Perri Shakes-Drayton and Mike Edwards Celebrate Anniversary in Lockdown

Mike Edwards and his lovely wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton are giving us an inside look as to how they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple who are expecting their first child together, a son, celebrated this milestone on May 23.

Mike and Perri couldn’t go through with earlier anniversary plans due to COVID-19 outbreak and its consequential quarantine.

They opted rather for a fruit shopping, stay-at-home, pizza-eating fest and shared how it all went down on their vlog.

Watch the video below.

