Watch: Official Trailer of Play Network’s Nneka The Pretty Serpent is Out

It’s another one from Play Network Studios with the release of the official trailer to the highly anticipated film, ‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’.

Billionaire luxury lifestyle entrepreneur, Charles Okpaleke of Play Network Africa has released his third attempt at a remake of Nollywood classics.

This follows the box office success of his earlier projects; Living in Bondage and Rattlesnake.

Nneka The Pretty Serpent stars Shaffy Bello, Idia Aisen, Beverly Naya, Bovi Ugboma, Larry Gaga and a host of others and will be in cinemas from December 18, 2020.

Check out the trailer below.

