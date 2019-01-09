WATCH: Moment Mc Oluomo Was Rescued After Being Stabbed at APC Rally

A new video has surfaced which shows the moment the famous MC Oluomo was rescued after being stabbed by unknown persons at the chaotic APC rally in Lagos.

In case you missed it: the crisis started yesterday while Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was addressing party supporters at the Skypower Ground, Ikeja G.R.A. And from videos that surfaced on social media, armed touts are seen wielding weapons and chasing after party supporters.

It wasn’t’ long before news surfaced that Mc Oluomo, whose real name is Musiliu Akinsanya, was stabbed in the neck. The official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) was rushed to a hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment.

See the video which shows when he got rescued: