Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Video for “Captain Hook”

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped the video for Captain Hook less than a week after the release her nine-track EP Suga.

The self-directed scene begins at the studio, with Meg on a roll writing lyrics on a notepad. When she’s ready, she hops in the recording booth and things kick up to the next level.

She throws down an impressive twerk session in the booth while she raps, “You can keep hating, I’m poppin’ regardless / He want a b—- look like Megan Thee Stallion / Don’t want your n—- ’cause I want his daddy.”

Next thing you know, it’s a whole party in the studio, with Meg’s fellow hot girls, gambling games and a lot of alcohol.

See the video below:

