‘Watch Me Clip your Wings’, Ultimate Love’s Kachi Warns People Bugging His Relationship

One part of #Roskie and winner of reality TV show, Ultimate Love, Kachi Ucheagwu has issued a stern warning to anyone standing in the way of his relationship with fiancee, Rosie Afuwape.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to advise that his gentility shouldn’t be taken for cowardice and having come this far in the journey to love, he wouldn’t let anyone stand in the way.

“Never take the gentility of a dragon as cowardice you will be burned. If you watched how my journey to love started, you will realize you’re too late with your intentions, he wrote.

“I will resist any ‘bug’ or ‘buds’ that comes close to our dwelling. Insist, and watch me clip your wings with the tip of my claws BE WARNED! STAY CLEAR!!”

