Watch Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Maroon 5 finally took to the stage with rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta for their controversial Super Bowl half-time show.

Recall that prior to the event, Adam Levine explained that he agreed to the performance because he chooses to let the music speak for itself.

So, last night, Maroon 5 performed “Harder to Breathe” and “This Love” from their 2002 album Songs About Jane; “Girls Like You,” their collaboration with Cardi B, and the hits “She Will Be Loved,” “Sugar” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Travis Scott came on later to perform, although a greater portion of his performance was bleeped due to offensive lyrics.

And finally, Atlanta native Big Boi performed Outkast’s hit “The Way You Move.”

