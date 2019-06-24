Watch Lizzo’s Powerful Performance at the 2019 BET Awards

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Watch Lizzo’s Powerful Performance at the 2019 BET Awards

Lizzo is phenomenal.

The rapper-singer took the stage last night at the BET Awards where she performed her hit song, “Truth Hurts.”

Dressed in wedding attire, complete with a veil, the amazing rapper kicked off her performance atop a giant wedding cake before descending to the stage and brandishing her bouquet and stripping of the dress, leaving just her white suit on.

She danced. She twerked. She played the flute. She was just astounding.

In the end, almost everyone was standing and clapping, including Rihanna; they all agreed with us that Lizzo is just phenomenal.

Watch the performance below:

Related Posts

Burna Boy Wins Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards

June 24, 2019

BET Awards 2019: Check Out the Full List of Winners

June 24, 2019

Cardi B Performs of ‘Press’ & ‘Clout’ at 2019 BET Awards: Watch

June 24, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *