Watch Lizzo’s Powerful Performance at the 2019 BET Awards

Lizzo is phenomenal.

The rapper-singer took the stage last night at the BET Awards where she performed her hit song, “Truth Hurts.”

Dressed in wedding attire, complete with a veil, the amazing rapper kicked off her performance atop a giant wedding cake before descending to the stage and brandishing her bouquet and stripping of the dress, leaving just her white suit on.

She danced. She twerked. She played the flute. She was just astounding.

In the end, almost everyone was standing and clapping, including Rihanna; they all agreed with us that Lizzo is just phenomenal.

Watch the performance below: