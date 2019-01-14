Watch Lady Gaga’s Tearful Critics’ Choice Awards Speech

Lady Gaga made everyone tearful last night after she co-won the Best Actress category with the legendary Glenn Close.

“I went to places in my mind and in my heart that I did not know existed, or that I could. Thank you so much to the BFCA; this is a tremendous honor. I feel recognized not just for my performance, but for the inner work it took in the creation of this character,” said the actress-singer through sobs, and then she acknowledged her A Star Is Born costar and director, Bradley Cooper. “Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker. You are just as magical of a human being. I’ve never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you. I will cherish it forever. You were seamlessly both the love of my life and the man behind the camera.”

Gaga who also won the Best Song category went on to note that playing Ally in the movie was “one of the hardest things” she’s ever done. “I was able to be vulnerable in a way I never had before because of that love and that trust . . . The true star of the film is not me — it’s bravery and perseverance. Thank you, I love you.”

Watch the video below:

Lady Gaga's emotional acceptance speech for her tied win for best actress #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/IAepNXW87Y — Variety (@Variety) January 14, 2019