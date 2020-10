Halloween is right around the corner and Kylie Jenner has sure gotten into the groove of things.

The makeup mogul and a number of friends got together as they suited up in Power Ranger costumes in keeping with the festivities.

The mother of one who was dressed as the Red Ranger, shared videos of her cute outfit on her Instagram story. Kylie Jenner was also nice enough to show off her friends all clad in their Power Rangers costume.

Go, go Power Rangers!

