Kobe Bryant’s Dear Basketball, the Oscar-winning short film that was written and narrated by Bryant back in 2017, is now available online for free.

This was made possible by his studio (Granity Studio), and the five-minute and 22-second film can be found on dearbasketball.com, as well as on Vimeo.

Variety adds that the short, which won an Academy Award two years ago for “Best Animated Short Film,” is based on a poem that Bryant wrote for The Players’ Tribune in his final season in the NBA to announce that it would, in fact, be his last season in the NBA.

The film was animated and directed by Glen Keane (pictured with Bryant, above) and has a score composed by 52-time Academy Award nominee John Williams.

Dear Basketball is described on the website as one that “[B]rings to life Kobe Bryant’s 2015 farewell letter to the game he loves. With hand drawn animation set to a soaring musical score, “Dear Basketball”, tells the inspiring story of one little boy living out his basketball dream.”