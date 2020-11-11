Watch Khafi and Gedoni Living Up Quarantine in London

Quarantine has nothing on Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata as the couple are living it up in London while quarantining.

The former Big Brother Naija housemates who are suspected to be married are still in quarantine since arriving London in accordance with safety guidelines in lieu of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recall that Khafi had shared that her partner, Gedoni surprised her with the trip after she expressed her desire to celebrate her birthday in London.

Well, the duo are having the time of their lives, quarantine or not, and even shared their ongoing dance battle with folks on Instagram.

