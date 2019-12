At the last gathering of his famous choir, Kanye West did a gospel cover of Davido‘s “IF” at the City of Refuge church in Los Angeles.

The rapper covered Beyoncé and Wizkid‘s “Brown Skin Girl” during the service, segueing from it to “IF.”

Watch the full service below, and you can see the “Brown Skin Girl” cover at 1:21:00 and 1:24:00 for the “IF” cover.