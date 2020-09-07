Watch: Junie Shumpert Lights up Dance Floor Like Mum, Teyana Taylor

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Watch: Junie Shumpert Lights up Dance Floor Like Mum, Teyana Taylor

Junie Shumpert is indeed her mother’s daughter.

The offspring of dancer and musician mother, Teyana Taylor and basketball player father, Iman Shumpert, was caught on camera, lighting up the dance floor with moves that prove that it’s in the DNA.

The four-year-old who is set to be a big sister soon as Teyana is expecting her second child with Shumpert, not only gave it up on the dance floor but also strutted around in a one-of-a-kind catwalk as she made her way to a waiting car with her mother.

Junie Shumpert is definitely a star and we can’t wait to see what talents she’ll bless the world with.

, , , ,

Related Posts

Teddy A and Bambam Celebrate First Year Tradversary

September 7, 2020

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife tells Why She Needs $2 Million in Monthly Spousal Support

September 7, 2020

Rihanna Reportedly ‘Healing Quickly’ After Electric Scooter Accident

September 7, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply