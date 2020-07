Rihanna has launched a new beauty product under her Fenty Beauty brand- it’s the Slip Shine Lipstick.

The songstress took to Instagram to take on the #SlipShineLipstick challenge and you guessed right, it was an epic fail.

In the hilarious video, the ‘Love on the Brain’s crooner who had another female, Jenn Rosales in the video couldn’t make it past saying Slip Shine Lipstick two times in a row without blabbing.

Rihanna sure isn’t one for tongue twisters.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook