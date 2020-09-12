Watch: Heiress Harris’ Dance and Bants will Make Your Day

Have you heard Heiress Harris talk? Then you she is no ordinary 4-year-old as the little lady is well as advanced beyond her years.

The youngest daughter of rapper, T.I and singer, Tiny, engaged her mother in a conversation while showing off her favourite dance moves.

Heiress Harris did a couple of routines which she ‘bodied’ but her mum wasn’t having a particular dance step, saying she made it up, a reaction to which the 4-year-old responded, ‘No’, stating that she saw the dance on TV.

In anticipation of her next routine, Heiress made sure to inform her mother of was a TikTok dance and she couldn’t afford to get ‘too mad’, before going on to show it.

Watch Heiress’ adorable banter with Tiny below.

