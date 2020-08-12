Watch: Gabrielle Union’s Daughter, Kaavia James is One ‘Talker’ That Refuses to Say ‘Love’

Gabrielle Union and Dywane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James, is growing up fast right before our eyes.

The toddler who is an internet sensation for her many facial expressions used as memes is a ‘talker’ already.

Proud mum, Union, shared a cute video showing off her daughter’s oratory skills however with a little hiccup.

The ‘Being Mary Jane’ alum, revealed that her 1-year-old child flats out refuses to say the word- Love, though she would repeat everything else.

In the clip, Gabrielle Union tried to make Kaavia James say ‘I love you Mom’ but the little human repeated every word in the sentence except love which she translated into baby talk.

See video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

