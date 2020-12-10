Watch Funke Akindele Spit Rhymes For Omo Ghetto’s Soundtrack

Tofunmi Oluwashina

There’s no doubt to the work ethic of Funke Akindele Bello as her colleagues bear witness and once again, she showed off yet another skill of hers.

The actress and producer whose highly anticipated film, ‘Omo Ghetto Saga’ is set to hit cinemas on Christmas day, December 25, 2020, showed off her rap skills in one of the soundtracks off the movie.

Funke Akindele Bello posted up the video which showed her spitting rhymes alongside cast mates like Bimbo Thomas, Chioma Akpotha and Eniola Badmus.

See video below.

