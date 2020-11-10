WATCH: Falz Drops #EndSARS Tribute Music Video, “Johnny”

Falz has dropped a new video remembering all the young Nigerians who were victims of police brutality, and this comes weeks after shocking Lekki incident that stirred heated reactions all over the world.

“We will never forget the heroes that have been unlawfully slain. This is for them. For every single Nigerian life snatched away unlawfully, we must make sure we get justice,” he tweeted.

