Watch Davido’s Performance on Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N’ Out’

So, the video of Davido’s much-anticipated performance on Nick Cannon’s TV show, Wild N’ Out, is finally here and we love it!

Recall that last week, the show teased the singer’s appearance, and that came one year after the show’s social media handle revealed that they were bringing the Nigerian superstar to the show.

Now, Davido went and did his thing and fans are all talking about it.

Watch him below:

Shoutout to @davido for coming through and performing this hit 'Fall' Peep his FULL performance here 🎶🙏 Thanks for rocking with all-new #WildNOut tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CIzVWP8Uet — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) February 12, 2020