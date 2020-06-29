Watch DaBaby’s Powerful ‘Rockstar’ Performance at the BET Award

DaBaby has a powerful message for viewers at the just-concluded 2020 edition of the BET Awards.

The rapper performed his smash hit song, Rockstar, during which he reenacted the horrifying moment Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck, with the other police officers standing by, without intervening.

DaBaby eventually emerged the winner of the Best Male Hip Hop Artist category, beating the likes of Drake, Future, Lil Baby, and more.

Now, everyone can’t stop talking about his powerful statement.

Watch the video below:

