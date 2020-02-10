Watch Cynthia Erivo as She Performs Harriet Anthem at 2020 Oscars

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Watch Cynthia Erivo as She Performs Harriet Anthem at 2020 Oscars

Last night, Cynthia Erivo brought everyone in the Dolby Theatre to their feet during at the 2020 Oscars event after her stunning performance of “Stand Up,” one of this year’s five Best Original Song nominees.

The powerful ballad was written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell for the movie Harriet, in which Erivo portrays iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The song, a tribute to Tubman’s enduring legacy, even includes the activist’s final words among its lyrics: “I go to prepare a place for you.”

Erivo’s performance in Harriet also earned her a Best Actress nomination, putting her up against Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy).

Watch her below:

,

Related Posts

Singer Kelly Hansome is Engaged! Check Out the Heartwarming Video

February 10, 2020

Gabrielle Union Brings Texas Teen Who Refused to Cut His Dreadlocks to Oscars

February 10, 2020

Spike Lee Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in Gucci Suit at Oscars

February 10, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *