Watch Cynthia Erivo as She Performs Harriet Anthem at 2020 Oscars

Last night, Cynthia Erivo brought everyone in the Dolby Theatre to their feet during at the 2020 Oscars event after her stunning performance of “Stand Up,” one of this year’s five Best Original Song nominees.

The powerful ballad was written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell for the movie Harriet, in which Erivo portrays iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The song, a tribute to Tubman’s enduring legacy, even includes the activist’s final words among its lyrics: “I go to prepare a place for you.”

Erivo’s performance in Harriet also earned her a Best Actress nomination, putting her up against Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy).

Watch her below:

Cynthia Erivo shows why she's one of the best with an incredible performance of "Stand Up" from #Harriet at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/i189LEyl0C — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020