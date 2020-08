The trailer of the international bestselling book, ‘The Smart Money Woman’, is here!

The finance guide for young women which was written by Arese Ugwu has been developed into a 13 episode TV series set to air on Africa Magic

The series which centers around four women played by Osas Ighodaro, Toni Tones, Lala Akindoju and Ini Dima-Okojie is set to hit the screen later this year.

Check out the trailer below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook