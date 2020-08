The much-anticipated WAP video by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion is finally here.

The video dropped Thursday night, marking the first joint record between the rap superstars, and it features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, and others.

The track also serves as Cardi’s first original release since 2019’s “Press,” and arrives as she works on the follow-up to her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Watch it below:

