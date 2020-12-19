Watch: Boko Haram releases video of abducted Kankara Schoolboys

Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram has released a video of the abducted schoolboys of Science secondary School Kankara, Katsina State.

This comes bare days after over three hundred students of the school were freed following intervention of security agencies and the Katsina State government.

It also comes after the Federal Government claimed Boko Haram had nothing to do with the abduction.

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, had claimed responsibility for the abduction shortly after the raid on the school.

This caused consternation among the citizenry who wondered how the terrorist group, based in the northeast, could pull off such an audacious act in the northwest.

Watch the clip released by Boko Haram below…

