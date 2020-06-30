Watch: Big Brother Naija’s Diane Russet Releases Trailer of New Movie ‘Storm’

Diane Russet of Big Brother Naija fame has released the trailer to her latest project, the move -Storm.
The aspiring filmmaker who already has two short films to her credit- The Therapist and Bayi, shared the clip of the forthcoming flick on her Instagram page.
The Micheal ‘AMA’ Psalmist Akinrogunde directed movie features ace actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong as male lead and fellow ex-Big Brother Naija housemates, Ike Onyema and Atteh Daniel as supporting characters.
Check out the trailer below.
There are some things you can only learn in a storm. Anticipate #STORMthemovie Starring: Daniel Etim Effiong @etimeffiong Diane Russet @diane.russet Ike Onyema @iam_ikeonyema Atteh Daniel @sirdee_da Crew Director: Michael 'AMA Psalmist' Akinrogunde @amapsalmist Producer: Diane Russet @diane.russet Assistant Director: Evans Edeha @evansedeha D.O.P: Barnabas 'Barny' Emordi @barnyee Screenplay: Michael 'AMA Psalmist' Akinrogunde @amapsalmist Production Manager: Ayorinde Oluwalaanumi Ayorinde @laanumi_ayo Production Design: Chris "Krees" Udomi @mr.udomi Lighting Designer & Gaffer: Ibrahim Amodu @ibrahim_amodufilms Sound: Oyindamola Dada @oyindamola_dada Make up artist: Karen On You @karenonyou Costume Design: Dimeji @deemfashionterritory Poster Design: @amapsalmist Grip: Taiwo @tet_services Music -Beautiful People by Chike @officialchike Music 9T9 by Avala @lookingforavala Special thanks: @official_mercyeke @kohinoorlagos