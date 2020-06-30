Watch: Big Brother Naija’s Diane Russet Releases Trailer of New Movie ‘Storm’

Diane Russet of Big Brother Naija fame has released the trailer to her latest project, the move -Storm.

The aspiring filmmaker who already has two short films to her credit- The Therapist and Bayi, shared the clip of the forthcoming flick on her Instagram page.

The Micheal ‘AMA’ Psalmist Akinrogunde directed movie features ace actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong as male lead and fellow ex-Big Brother Naija housemates, Ike Onyema and Atteh Daniel as supporting characters.

Check out the trailer below.

