Watch Beyoncé in This ‘The Lion King’ Promo

Beyoncé has finally shared a new promo for The Lion King, and it finally features her voicing the role of Nala.

The Jon Favreau-directed live-action remake features Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and John Oliver. It will definitely be a modern take on a classic, showcasing an all-star cast whom Favreau knows will deliver.

“It’s almost like we’re relaunching a classic stage piece, casting it in a way that brings a new spin to it and makes it exciting and interesting,” he told Entertainment Weekly in May.

Donald Glover, who voices adult Simba, similarly feels like Favreau’s take will do the film justice. “[The Lion King is] a timeless story, but I think the way Favreau has constructed it, it’s a very timely story as well,” Glover said. “I just wanted to be a part of a global good.”

In the interview, Glover also addressed how the director’s methods of bringing together new and old tools were truly impressive. “It was really amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it. To be able to have that type of mobility in an actual world is the first of its kind, I think. How he melded new and old tech was really inspiring.”

The Lion King hits theaters July 19.

See the promo below: