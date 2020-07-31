Watch: Beyonce Drops Video of ‘Already’ Off Black is King Album

Oh my! Beyonce is an icon and in a league of her own.

The vocal powerhouse dropped the video of ‘Already’, one of the songs off her Black is King visual album featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer and we are awed!

The mother of three had all of the African dances on lockdown and particularly killed her ‘gbese’ and ‘leg work’0 moves. Aren’t we so darn proud of her?

The flawless execution of the video shows Beyonce’s matchless work ethics as well as the amount of work and research that went into producing this work of art.

Enjoy the video of Already below.

