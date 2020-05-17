Watch BBNaija’s Diane Russet’s Latest Project ‘Anorexia’

Diane Russet is following her passion and teaching important lessons on as she goes along.

The aspiring filmmaker has released another short film which addresses an all important topic of eating disorders.

The short film follows the life of Mimi, a young lady who suffers from body dysmorphic disorder leading to a resultant eating disorder; Anorexia.

Anorexia is an eating disorder that causes people to obsess about weight and what they eat. Anorexia is characterised by a distorted body image, with an unwarranted fear of being overweight, explained Diane.

Watch the video below.

