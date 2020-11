Chike is truly gifted.

The singer was nominated for the Prize in Music category at the just ended The Future Awards Africa. Rema won the category.

No matter, Chike gave a stunning rendition of his song, “Beautiful People” and also the #EndSARS version of “Soldier“, off the “Boo of the Booless” album.

Watch Chike Perform “Beautiful People”:

Watch Chike perform “Soldier” ( EndSARS Version):

