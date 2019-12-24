Watch: A-Rod Shares Videos of Jennifer Lopez Rehearsing for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez can’t wait to rock the stage at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show.

Yesterday, her partner Alex Rodriguez gave fans a sneak peak Lopez’s dance moves in preparation for the big game. In the clip, the singer and her young female backup dancers yell and wave at the camera.

“They want some ice cream, baby,” he says in the clip. They all scream for ice cream, right?

In a separate clip, J-Lo showed how she is for her “Hips Don’t Lie” co-performer Shakira.

“This is how I feel about Christmas shopping,” Rodriguez quipped in the holiday-ready caption. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”

Check out the behind-the-scenes rehearsal videos below.