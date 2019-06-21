WATCH 1st Episode of Kemi Adetiba’s “The Brotherhood”

The first episode of Kemi Adetiba’s “The Brotherhood (Ring of Fire)” is here.

Recall that the new round table series produced by the Award Winning Director features Nigerian Men from all walks of life, sharing impassioned conversations on the highs and lows of being a Nigerian Man.

With multiple episodes covering different topics ranging from entrepreneurship, religion and the new Nigeria, to topics like the music industry and the life of the average man in Nigeria.

Now, the first episode features Chef Fregz, Noble Igwe, Edmund Olotu, Shola Ladoja, Richard Nnadi (Duke of Spades), Tola Odunsi, who all debunk myths about the “Hustle”.

Watch below: