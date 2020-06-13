Washington Post Reporter, Mary Jordan Drops Bombshells in Tell- All Book About Melania Trump

Melania Trump is the subject of Mary Jordan’s new expose.

The Washington Post reporter will be releasing a Melania Trump tell-all; ‘The Art of Her Deal:The Untold Story of Melania Trump’, on Tuesday.

The book claims that Melania used Trump’s presidency win to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with the billionaire in 2017.

Mary Jordan also alleged that Melania has had plastic surgery and lied about her age.

According to the accounts of the book, Mrs Trump did not move into the White House until June 2017, six months after Trump was sworn into office. She was supposedly ‘cooling off’ following news of the president’s purported infidelity as well positioning herself for a pre-nup renegotiation.

Mary Jordan based her book on interviews with more than a hundred people in five countries. The 286-page turner appeared in the Washington Post on Friday.

Melania Trump has responded to this through her office. The statement released by Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s chief of staff reads like this in part;

“Yet another book about Mrs Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre”.

