Warriors Push Winning Streak to 11 with Pacers Blowout

The Golden State Warriors cruised to a 132-100 rout of Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to push their NBA season-high winning streak to 11 games.

It was vintage Warriors and the Pacers — whose best player, guard Victor Oladipo, is done for the season with a ruptured quad tendon — weren’t about to become the first club to figure out the new-look champions.

Indiana didn’t lead once in 48 minutes, and after watching Golden State ring up 40 first-quarter points, it didn’t seriously threaten as it fell victim to highlight after highlight.

Late in the first quarter, Curry salvaged a broken play by corralling an offensive rebound and drilling a corner 3-pointer over his defender’s outstretched arm.

In the waning seconds of the first half, Curry took one dribble past midcourt, stutter-stepped to his left and drilled a deep 3 as the buzzer sounded. It was that type of night for Golden State.

Check it out below.

STEPH BEATS THE BUZZER 😱 pic.twitter.com/nI7sREOe5R — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 29, 2019

“We’ve been more dialed in the past month than we have all season, and for much of last season,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

“You can just see … the turnovers are down, we’re just more conscientious as a group, and guys are moving the ball. Thirty-nine assists tonight. We’re in a good groove, we’re in a good place.”

To score 26 points (23 in the first half), Curry needed only 13 shots. He made six 3s. Demarcus Cousins, who appeared fine after taking a frightening spill on a driving dunk attempt midway through the first quarter, posted 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in a season-high 25 minutes.

Cousins’ backup, Kevon Looney, wasn’t too bad, either, chipping in a career-high 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting off the bench.

The Warriors have won 14 of their past 15 road games, including 10 in a row. During its 11-game winning streak, Golden State boasts an offensive rating of 125.5, which is nearly 10 points higher than its NBA-best average for the season.

It all was a scary sight for a league that has spent most of the past half-decade trying to dethrone Golden State.