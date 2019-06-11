Warriors Extend NBA Finals with Nail-biting Win over Raptors in Game 5

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for three three-pointers in the final three minutes as the Golden State Warriors downed the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Monday night in Game 5 to stay alive in the NBA Finals.

In a whiz-bang game in Toronto, the Raptors attempted a title-winning shot, but Kyle Lowry’s three-point try from the corner hit the side of the backboard at the buzzer.

Curry finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, though he hit just 10-of-23 shots from the floor and 5-of-14 from three-point range.

“Missed shots can’t kill your confidence. I’m going to get my legs ready for Game 6 and take those same shots,” Curry said. “I have whole lot [to give]. We know how hard it is. We gave ourselves a chance. It’s doing to be a dogfight for 48 minutes. We’ll be ready.”

Thompson scored 26 points, and DeMarcus Cousins added 14 points for Golden State. Draymond Green had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Kevin Durant, playing his first game this finals after sustaining a calf strain, had 11 points and two rebounds for the Warriors before being helped from the court with 9:46 remaining in the first half with a lower right leg injury.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points – 12 in the fourth quarter – and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. Lowry added 18 points, Marc Gasol had 17, Serge Ibaka 15, Pascal Siakam 12 and Fred VanVleet 11.

The Warriors trailed by six with 2:30 to go before going on a 9-0 run that consisted of a pair of Thompson three-pointers and another from Curry.

Game 6 takes place in Oakland in the early hours of Friday morning.