Warrant Reportedly Issued for R. Kelly’s Former Manager

CNN has confirmed that an arrest warrant was issued for R. Kelly’s former manager, James Mason, who was accused of threatening to kill the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in “Surviving R. Kelly.”

According to the media house, James made the threats in May 2018 and Joycelyn’s father, Timothy Savage, reported him to the Henry County police. Timothy claims his daughter is being held against her will by R. Kelly and Mason threatened him for speaking out about it.

Asked to confirm this over the phone with CNN, James said “no comment” and referred additional questions to his attorney.

Meanwhile, Timothy Savage quoted that James Mason said, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

The case was presented to a Magistrate Judge who issued a warrant in July, citing “terroristic threats and acts.” The warrant is assigned to the sheriff’s office.

