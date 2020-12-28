Warner Bros. Says ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Already in the Works

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women—Gal and Patty—who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich.

The outlet adds that $16.7 million domestically from 2,100 North American theaters, and $85 million worldwide—the best debut to date during the global health crisis. A success, especially during a pandemic. And Warner Bros. said that almost half of HBO Max’s 12.6 million active subscribers viewed the film on Friday, with millions more watching through cable or wireless access.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said Andy Forssell, head of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”