Warehouses with COVID-19 palliatives looted in Cross River, Kwara [Video]

As unrest spreads across the country, two warehouses with COVID-19 palliatives in Cross River and Kwara State were looted by residents Friday.

In a video making the rounds on social media, residents could be seen carting away with food supplies stored in a warehouse in the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, Cross River State.

The palliatives were meant to have been distributed for the residents during the lockdown period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but were said to be hoarded by officials.

Earlier in Kwara State, residents joined the looting spree after another warehouse storing COVID-19 palliative was looted.

Residents could be seen carting away with COVID-19 palliatives stored in the Cargo Warehouse in Ilorin Airport road hours after videos of the Osun looting surfaced.

While the looting sprees are being condemned, many have however wondered why the palliatives never got to those it was meant for.

