War veterans to head Igbo security outfit – Iwuanyanwu

As South-East Nigeria considers establishing the region’s own security network, elder statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has hinted that former war veterans and retired security officers will spearhead the Igbo regional security outfit.

Iwuanyanwu, who was part of the “Ime Obi” meeting, a caucus of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo which held a meeting on regional security, in Enugu State last week, disclosed that the President of the organisation, Nnia Nwodo, was given the mandate to set up a strategy committee to include experienced people in security and warfare, The Sun writes.

He explained that the committee will work closely with the elders’ council to ensure efficient security for the zone.

The elder statesman reiterated Ohanaeze’s observation that governors of the South-East are crucial in the formation of the proposed outfit, and that their assistance would be required to give legal backing to it.

On the activities of bandits in some parts of the country, Iwuanyanwu said: “Ndigbo is not against any tribe. Any Igbo harmed for no just cause will not be accepted, Ohanaeze will take steps.”

While advising Igbos to go about their lawful business, he said “we want a Nigeria where life and property will be protected. We would not be aggressive against any group, but we have the capacity to defend ourselves, we have also passed the information to those in the diaspora.”