War planes to fly over Abuja Wednesday – NAF

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft will flypast over Abuja today, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

A NAF public statement explained that the flypast is part of events marking the NAF DAY 2020.

The statement reads in full: “This month of April, the Nigerian Air Force marks its Fifty Sixth Anniversary of establishment as the air element of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Anniversary is peculiar as it is taking place in the shadow of the COVID-19 global pandemic. As a result, the fanfare and sequence of events that usually herald the occasion have been dispensed with in keeping with the mood of the Nation as well as the necessity to comply with stipulated precautionary measures.

“Nevertheless, in view of the need to remember the labours of our heroes, especially those who paid the supreme price in service to our great Nation in various theatres of operation, the Nigerian Air Force deems it necessary to carry out 2 events to mark the Anniversary, if only to remind us of the sacrifices of these our fallen heroes whilst not forgetting the current crop of Service personnel who continue to make daily sacrifices in service to our fatherland.

“These events are a symbolic flypast by Nigerian Air Force aircraft over Abuja on 22 April 2020 as well as the distribution of food items and other palliatives to members of the host communities in each of the 6 Geopolitical Zones and the Federal Capital Territory from 22 to 26 April 2020. While the distribution of palliatives is aimed at contributing towards the Federal Government’s efforts to assuage the hardships occasioned by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the flypast would serve as a salute to the Nigerian people for their support to the Nigerian Air Force over the years, whilst also reminding us all to stay safe in these trying times.

“As we commemorate this Fifty Sixth Anniversary, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, wishes to assure Nigerians that the Nigerian Air Force will continue to play its part in dealing with all threats to the peace and prosperity of our great Nation.”