Wanted serial killer shot dead in Ogun

An alleged serial killer, Feyisola Dosumu, who was declared wanted by Ogun State Police Command, has been shot dead.

Dosumu, known as “Spartan” has reportedly killed no fewer than seven people in Ogere and Iperu – Remo in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

The state police command said the suspect was shot dead by a joint security forces in Ogere area of the state on Monday night.

According to Daily Trust, his corpse, sighted at State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, was riddled with bullets.

It was gathered that Dosumu, an alleged notorious cultist and drug addict, about three months ago, hacked three people to death at Ogere and Iperu – Remo in Ikenne LGA.

He also reportedly hacked a nursing mother to death at Ogere and went ahead to killed a security guard attached to one poultry farm at Iperu Remo.

He was alleged to have taken to drugs and admitted at Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta for treatment for mental disorder but escaped back to Ogere and became thorn in the flesh of the residents.

